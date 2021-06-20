Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $$100.11 during trading hours on Friday. 124,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.12. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.10 and a 52 week high of $100.51.

