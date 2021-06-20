Golem Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $250.76 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00058634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.43 or 0.00740373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00083230 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

