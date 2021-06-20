Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Viad at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Viad by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the first quarter worth about $240,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $48.00 on Friday. Viad Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Research analysts expect that Viad Corp. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

