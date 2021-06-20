Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.