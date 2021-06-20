Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of OFG Bancorp worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.55.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

