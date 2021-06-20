Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 5,909 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Methode Electronics worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:MEI opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.