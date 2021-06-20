Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 84,244 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 184,925 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

GPI stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.79 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

