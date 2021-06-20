Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0274 on Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Gulden has a total market cap of $14.97 million and $43,391.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00431814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 547,268,505 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.