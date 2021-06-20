HackenAI Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00137526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00177145 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,677.20 or 0.99755338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.81 or 0.00853817 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

