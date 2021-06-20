Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $32,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

