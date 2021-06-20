Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

