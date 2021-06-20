Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 468 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $94.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48.

