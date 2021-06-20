Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $638,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

