Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million.

HBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $286.49 million, a P/E ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 101,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

