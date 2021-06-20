Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $32.06 million and approximately $860,523.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $55.62 or 0.00156615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 611,222 coins and its circulating supply is 576,393 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

