Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 156,145 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.