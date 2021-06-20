Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $45,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.21. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

