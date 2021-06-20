Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $46,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Terex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Terex by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Terex by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

TEX stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.