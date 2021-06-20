Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $47,000 in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 735 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bruker by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bruker by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,353 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Bruker stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $75.82.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

