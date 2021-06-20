Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 406 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after acquiring an additional 87,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,327,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after acquiring an additional 124,955 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $137.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

