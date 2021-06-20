Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,412 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $4,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,664,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 278,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Amcor by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

AMCR opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

