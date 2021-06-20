Head to Head Contrast: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) vs. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

29.8% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 6 0 2.60

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.01%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $50.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor 13.61% 16.98% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.75 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -3.17 Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 16.98 $47.39 million $0.39 130.13

Lattice Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.