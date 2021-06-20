Head to Head Review: Advent Technologies (ADN) versus Its Peers

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ: ADN) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Advent Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Advent Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Advent Technologies Competitors 59 479 696 11 2.53

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 95.46%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 11.82%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 -$100.21 million -106.11 Advent Technologies Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 0.82

Advent Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Advent Technologies Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advent Technologies rivals beat Advent Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

