Head-To-Head Review: Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) versus TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Novo Integrated Sciences and TPI Composites, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A TPI Composites 0 4 8 0 2.67

TPI Composites has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.10%. Given TPI Composites’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and TPI Composites’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Integrated Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TPI Composites $1.67 billion 0.97 -$19.03 million $0.68 65.06

Novo Integrated Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPI Composites.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and TPI Composites’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Integrated Sciences N/A N/A N/A TPI Composites -1.18% 13.12% 2.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of TPI Composites shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of TPI Composites shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TPI Composites beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services. It also engages in the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education, and prevention of various orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations. In addition, the company offers specialty treatment and recovery programs derived from motor vehicle accident injuries, long-term disability cases, corporate wellness, and job-site injuries. Further, it also provides cold laser therapeutics, shockwave therapy, custom bracing and orthotics, custom compression therapy/stockings, and lymphatic drainage treatment. The company offers medical technology services, such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. It operates 16 owned clinics, a contracted network of 102 affiliate clinics, and 220 eldercare related care homes, as well as retirement homes and community-based locations in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bellevue, Washington. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a subsidiary of ALMC-ASAP Holdings, Inc.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

