Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.56% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $28,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $216.89 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $248.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.