Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $24.87 Million Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.55% of LendingClub worth $24,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 301,833 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after buying an additional 748,343 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.