Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 335,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,808,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $134.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

