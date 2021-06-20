Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 256,144 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 256,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,952,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of Black Knight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

NYSE:BKI opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

