Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 377,639 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,639 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,113,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,930,000 after purchasing an additional 460,108 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

