Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 789,200 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 789,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

NYSE:WELL opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.72. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

