Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,012,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Radware by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radware by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 32,179 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Radware by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Radware by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,637,000 after buying an additional 657,203 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.79. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

