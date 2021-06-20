Healthcare Services Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Healthcare Services Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HCARU) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 21st. Healthcare Services Acquisition had issued 28,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $288,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Healthcare Services Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HCARU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth $205,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 113.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,000.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

