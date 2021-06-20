HedgeTrade Achieves Market Cap of $363.03 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $363.03 million and $21,023.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006933 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003155 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033744 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001166 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00056955 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001351 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005174 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

