Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Insider Acquires £9,720.96 in Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) insider Alison Baker purchased 5,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

Shares of LON:HTWS opened at GBX 169.80 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64. Helios Towers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 188 ($2.46).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

