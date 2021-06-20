Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.61). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.24. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,711,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

