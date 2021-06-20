HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $817.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.59 million and $817.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.83 or 0.99860398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00072370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000842 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002815 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,396,159 coins and its circulating supply is 262,261,009 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.