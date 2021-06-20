HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading 35.1% Higher Over Last Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $52,106.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

