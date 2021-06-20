HeroNode (HER) Achieves Market Cap of $437,710.92

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $437,710.92 and $5.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00731736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00043492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083161 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

