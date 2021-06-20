Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE HT opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.