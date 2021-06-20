HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Short Interest Update

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 8,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

HEXO opened at $5.68 on Friday. HEXO has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 9.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

