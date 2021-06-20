HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Get HEXO alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $835.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. HEXO has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.