Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

