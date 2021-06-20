Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.15.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
