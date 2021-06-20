HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENBL. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

ENBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

