HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1,383.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.