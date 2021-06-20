HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,658 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 720,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,193,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1,605.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 697,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 656,130 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,425,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

