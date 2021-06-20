HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,960,000 after buying an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.95. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

