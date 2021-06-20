HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 226,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 91,691 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $45.06 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.