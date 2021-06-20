Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE HLT traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $123.72. 2,006,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.14. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

