Holo (HOT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115.58 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Holo has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $115.58 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00769349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00044267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00083919 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

