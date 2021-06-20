Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.9% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.50. 5,426,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,899. The company has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.